Kebbi monarch begs Britain to return artefacts

The Emir of Argungu Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, has appealed to the British Government to return some of the historic artefacts of Kabi Kingdom taken away during the colonial era.

The Royal father made the appeal when he received British High Commissioner to Nigeria Cantriona Laing in his palace at Argungu.

The Emir explained that some of the old artefacts went missing during the colonial rule in the kingdom.

He said: ‘I appeal to the British Government to please help us return all our missing artefacts to Kabi Royal Palace.”

The Emir who was represented by the High Chief of Argungu Emirate Council Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, consoled with the British government over the death of Queen Elizabeth.

He noted that the history of Nigeria would not be complete without mentioning the role of United Kingdom.

British High commissioner Catriona Laing appreciated the warm reception accorded to her and her team at the emir s palace.

She explained Governor Atiku Bagudu had told her many things about the State in the areas of culture, particularly the Argungu Fishing festival, economic history and how the state was united by the peculiarity of existent of four emirates.

The commissioner also visited Kanta Museum and Fulani Ruga where she was taken round to see the rich cultural heritage of the people.

she also visited Wacot Rice Mill in Argungu where she interacted with management and staff of the company.