Kebbi CP presents N46 million cheques to 21 families of slain police officers

In a symbolic occasion held at the Kebbi police Command in Birnin Kebbi, Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, on Wednesday presented cheques of over N46 million to 21 families of deceased police officers who were killed while serving the command and Nigeria.
Magaji said that the cheques given to them are group life insurance and group personal accident cheques.
He said the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, has introduced several welfare packages to both serving and deceased police officers. The intent, he said, was to boost the morale of officers and to assure them that police will not abandon its own, even in death, hence the reason for the occasion.
The state police chief said that, though it’s sad but it is a continuous thing, police will continue to give welfare to serving and deceased officers who died in the line of duties.
One of the beneficiaries Samuel Doro Jabaka who lost his brother thanked president Muhammadu Buhari and the state police commissioner Ahmed Magaji for the kind gesture, he said they never expected the death of their brother but since it is the will of God they have accepted it.