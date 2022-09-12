Kebbi: Undergraduate commits suicide in NSCDC cell

A student of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi has allegedly committed suicide in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) cell in Kebbi State.

Victor Musa from Zuru local government area was said to have committed the act with a razor blade while in the custody of NSCDC.

The incident occurred around 3pm – 4pm on Sunday.

NSCDC operatives were said to have rushed the deceased to Sir Yahaya memorial hospital Birnin Kebbi where he was confirmed dead.

A source hinted Musa was taken to the NSCDC cell on Saturday night for alleged involvement in drug abuse.

The Diploma student was said to have laid hands on a razor blade with which he cut himself to death.