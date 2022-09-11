Kogi buries 130 unclaimed corpses

The Kogi State government has carried out a mass burial on 130 unclaimed dead bodies in the state.

It was gathered that the deceased persons are victims of accident, robbers, kidnappers who have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja for several months without families or relations claiming their corpses.

The dead bodies were buried at Felele Cementry Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday.

Speaking during the mass burial of the deceased victims, the general manager of Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, Arokoyo Elizabeth, said the body is backed by laws to ensure the environment is safe for habitation, stressing that the dead bodies have stayed too long in the hospital.

Represented by the Acting Secretary of the Board, Ajayi Olufemi, she said the dead bodies were brought to the mortuary by the Nigerian Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to him, several announcements had been made via various media organisations for the bodies to be claimed by family members or relations, but no one responded.

She reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards ensuring that the environment was safe for people to leave.

“All the people evacuating and burying these bodies have been sanitised. Just like I said earlier, we have made several announcements on radio, television and other media about this unclaimed bodies. But, as I speak to you, nothing was heard from family members, relations, and friends of this corpses.

Most of these corpses are victims of accident, kidnappers, robbers which were brought by the police and road safety.

“So they have to be buried because they have been in the mortuary for a long time without any body coming for them,” she added.