Kogi CP decorates 26 officers as Superintendent of Police

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Edward C. Egbuka, has decorated Twenty Six officers who were newly promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police, SP with the charge to redouble their efforts at checkmating crimes and criminality.

The Commissioner of Police gave the charge on Friday during the decoration ceremony held at the M.M. Katsina Conference Hall, State Headquarters, Lokoja.

In a press release signed by the Command Public relations officer, SP William Aya and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, noted that the ceremony was consequent on the promotion of 1, 939 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

The ceremony was attended by former Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu (rtd). He congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation.

He advised the Officers to make more friends and minimize enemies while carrying out their duties.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Egbuka while congratulating the Officers for their well-deserved promotion, charged them to leave a life of discipline, professionalism and integrity.

He added that any officer that desires to go high on the job must cultivate the attitude of discipline, noting that their attitudes are a reflection of what Police is all about.

He further stated that even the least Police officer ought to know that discipline is the bedrock on which the Force is built, which is key to a successful career in the force

He thanked the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc for recommending officers of the Command to be part of the beneficiaries. He congratulated the newly promoted officers and wish them well in their new tasks.

Also at the ceremony was the ALGON Chairman Hon Taofiq Isa who congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to double their efforts in the ongoing onslaught against criminality in the State.

He stated that he was at the occasion to celebrate his Divisional Police Officers of Aiyetoro and Iyara Divisions.

The newly promoted officers includes, SP Obafemi Ojo Commander Quick Response Unit, SP Yusuf Isa O/C Confidential, Esinulo Cletus DPO Gegu, Sani Yahaya DPO Ibaji, Sule Musa DPO Ajaokuta, Alozie Chukwuemeka DPO Ayetoro, Orimolade Akinwumi DPO Iyara, Ovanja Yakubu DPO Okehi, Felix Adjarho DPO Itakpe, others includes Eneka Ugwuoke DCO Adogo, Emmanuel Odai Unit Commander 37 PMF, Akinwumi Adeniran Unit Commander 37 PMF, Ibe Chidebere Nwadoika Unit Commander 37 PMF, Yakubu Abu O/C Anti-Cultism, Aye Enejo DCO ‘C’ Division, Salisu Ahmed ACO Koton-karfe, Samade Ladi Medical, Diribe Victor DCO Ife-Olukotun, Agbo Emmanuel Obajana, Layi Labija Ayetoro, Yakubu Bitrus Idah Area Command, Samuel Oye Medical and Yamang Swanta Idah.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, SP Eneka Ugwuoke thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc, and the Force Management team for finding them worthy of the elevation to the new rank.

He further appreciated the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Edward Egbuka psc and the management team for finding time out of their tight schedules to decorate them. He promised to make use of the promotion to discharge their duties professionally to make Kogi and Nigeria safe from unwarranted elements.