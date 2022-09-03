Kogi government issues rates for campaign billboards, posters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, presidential candidates in the election are to pay N10 million to paste posters or erect billboards in Kogi State.

Similarly, candidates vying for governorship position in the state will pay N5 million while senatorial and House of Representatives candidates are to pay N2 million and N1 million respectively.

Those seeking House of Assembly and council chairmanship seats are to pay N500,000.

The payment of fees followed the passage of the Kogi State Signage Agency Establishment Bill into law by the House of Assembly.

The House under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole, after adopting the report of the Joint Committee on Commerce, Judiciary and Justice, said the bill seeks to regulate outdoor display of signage and advertisements in the state.

It would also curb the indiscriminate pasting of posters on sidewalks, walls, bridges and public buildings which defaces the state.

The bill seeks the establishment of a signage agency to carry out such regulatory responsibilities as permits would be issued before anyone or organisation can paste posters or erect billboards at designated places.