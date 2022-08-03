Kogi governor bans use of facemasks, shuts brothels

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has banned the wearing of facemasks in public places to ensure the proper identification of persons in the state.

The governor disclosed this in an emergency security meeting in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Bello gave the order during a meeting with all first and second-class traditional rulers, including local government council chairmen in the state.

He urged all traditional rulers to guard their domain and ensured all the nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed.

“Ensuring peaceful coexistence in your domain is your exclusive responsibility. You have the exclusive responsibility to ensure that all nooks and crannies of your areas are free from criminality of all sorts,” said Bello.

The governor also ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring prostitutes in the state.

He urged the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Chairmen, union leaders, and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

The governor also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana, and all other areas in the state.

Bello sent a strong warning to politicians not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

“Let me sound a note of warnings to all politicians irrespective of political persuations to desist from anything that could disrupt the peace we are currently enjoying in the state,” he added.