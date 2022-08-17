Kogi: Two kidnappers killed, others flee with bullet wounds

Two kidnappers on Tuesday lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State, while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wound.

Confirming the development, the Chairman Idah Local Government, Hon. Abuh Odoma disclosed that with support from the governor, the people have continued to secure victories over some of the miscreants terrorizing the council.

Odoma said he and constituents of his local government are committed to ensuring that as severally declared by the State governor, every nook and cranny of Kogi State is safe and secure.

In his reaction, the State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara, stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

Omodara added that the business of security was such that required collective responsibility by every stakeholders hence all hands must be on deck to ensure that the entire state was permanently rid of criminal elements and their sponsors

He concluded that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has consistently displayed competence and capacity in the area of security and was not resting on its oars until the end of his leadership in the state.