Kogi NSCDC inaugurates new exco for cooperative society

The Commandant, Kogi State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyinloye John Kayode, has challenged the new Executives of the Command’s Investment Cooperative Society to urgently digitise the operation to ease transactions and to restore trust and confidence of the cooperators.

This is just as he charged them to be innovative and create bundles for Children’s Education, Wives Empowerment that will hedge against unforeseen circumstances.

The Commandant gave the charge on Friday during the handing and taking over ceremony of the new Executive officers of the Command’s thrift and cooperative society in Lokoja.

Kayode who commended the officers and men for the peaceful conduct of the election said, the outcome was a confirmation of the high level of professionalism and discipline of the officers of the Command.

He noted that the election has come and gone with the hope and aspirations for better days for the cooperative.

He warned the Excos to churn acts that are detrimental to the growth of the cooperative stressing that burden has already been placed on them by today’s taking over of assets and liabilities of the society.

He said, “the election has ushered in the fountain of hope and to the glory of God the new EXCO would take the cooperative to greater heights. To him that much is given, much is expected. The overwhelming support for Exco is a burden placed on you to perform better than your predecessors.

“To make your job easier, I advise for total digitisation of the Cooperative transactions. Gone are the days when things are done manually, which gives room for suspicion and possibly unwholesome activities.

“I urge you to create bundles for Children’s Education and wives’ empowerment. As you know, women are managers and multipliers of resources. Hence, creating a platform for them will greatly enhance the economic fortune of our personnel,” the Commandant solicited.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, DSC Umar Mohammed commended the Commandant for creating enabling environment for the peaceful election, saying the command is adjudged to be the number one command to have conducted a free, fair and credible cooperative election.

He equally applauded the cooperators for their display of high democratic credentials by voting according to their consciences without rancour and security breach.

He assures that the identified lapses would be tackled head-on to restore the trust and confidence of the cooperators.

While promising to digitise the operation of the cooperative in line with international world best practices, said all the identified challenges would be resolved in favour of the cooperative no matter whose ox is gored.

He implored members to mark this taking over as a covenant in rating his performance with the view to offer constructive criticism and offer suggestions.

He charged officers to start cultivating the culture of savings and investment in lucrative businesses no matter the scope, advised them to acquire new skills and high Education as a complement to salaries and emoluments.

In a remark, the immediate past Chairman, DSC Monday Ijanagun thanked God for the successful tenure and commended the Commandant, officers and cooperators for the opportunity given to him to serve them.

He urged members to accord the same cooperation to his successor to enable him to deliver on his mandate.