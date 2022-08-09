Kogi PDP chieftain mourns deceased former NASRDA boss

The Chieftain, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, mourns the death of former Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Professor Seidu Onalo Ogah.

Alhaji Abubakar commiserated with the people of Kogi State, Omala local government area where the deceased hailed from and particularly his family .

The former governorship Aspirant who expressed shock over the sad development described Ogah’s death as a great loss to Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

He encouraged the family to bear the irreparable loss, and continue to pray for the repose of his soul, adding that nobody can question the Almighty God over any death because, “He giveth and taketh life whenever He wishes”.

Alhaji Abubakar said Nigeria and Kogi State will miss him greatly, and prayed to Almighty God to forgive him his shortcomings while on earth.

It would be recalled that Professor Ogah served as Director General, Directorate of Rural Development (DRD) of Kogi State between 2003-2007.

While at the helms of DRD, he contributed greatly to the rural electrification projects of the entire Kogi State among other achievement.