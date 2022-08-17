Kogi polytechnic expels 168 students for poor academic performances

Worried by the woeful academic record of some students, the Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of 168 students for poor academic performances, exonerated three, expelled four for theft and other offences.

This was approved at the Academic Board’s meeting held on July 28, 2022, at the same venue.

In a statement signed by Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Kogi State Polytechnic, Uredo Omale, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, this decision was part of the management resolve to maintain high academic standard among other polytechnics in the country.

The Academic Board also considered the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee and approved the exoneration of three students accused of examination misconduct.

According to the board, “This was part of the far-reaching decisions at the eighth emergency board meeting held July 14, 2022 at the Hall ‘A’ of the main campus.

“The three students exonerated are Balogun Afeez Tolani (2019/ND/BUS/603), John Timothy (2019/HND/BUS/603), both of the Department of Business Administration; and Johnson Lydia Odunayo (2018/ND/PAD/848) of the Department of Public Administration.

“Consequently, the board directed that the suspended results of the three exonerated students be processed immediately and forwarded for express approval,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Academic Board has also approved the expulsion of one Yakubu Gowon Zuleihat (2021/ND/PAD/346) of the Department of Public Administration over a case of alleged theft.

Meanwhile, Monday Alfa (2019/ND/EE/126) and Omodi Ubile (2019/ND/MEC/063), both of School of Engineering, were also expelled for impersonation during examinations.

In a related development, the board also approved the withdrawal of 168 students from the polytechnic over poor academic performance in the first semester of 2021/2022 academic session.

The Chairman of the Academic Board and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, has admonished students to be law-abiding as they resume for the second semester of 2021/2022 academic session, promising that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring absolute compliance with the law and order on the campuses of the polytechnic.

Usman, however, commended members of the board for their support, reassuring them that academic excellence would be sustained in the institution.