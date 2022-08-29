Kwara governor: Garment factory to create 2,000 direct jobs, ready this year

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend said the state’s garment factory will be inaugurated this year with a take-off capacity to hire 2,000 direct labour.

Speaking with dozens of APC youths, progressive social media influencers, and some online news publishers on Saturday night, the Governor said the idea is to make Kwara a hub for garment production, which can then benefit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) of the United States and other economic benefits.

The Governor added that other projects of the administration like the visual arts centre, Adeta Yebumot Road, Ilesha Gwanara and Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road, General Tunde Idiagbon Bridge, among others, will also be inaugurated in the fourth quarter of the year.

He explained that the N27.2bn bond the administration took is being deployed for what it is meant, adding that the private bond is governed by very strict rules that protect the public interest and disallow mismanagement of any kind.

The Governor said the delay in the bond issuance last year and the inflation trends have both affected the pace of the projects, although the challenges are being surmounted.

AbdulRazaq, however, said the administration has completed several projects and implemented many programmes with great impacts across the state, adding that he hardly believes that project commissioning or flag-off is synonymous with good governance as some Nigerians may appear to believe.

The administration has made huge impacts in the lives of the people in various sectors like health, water, social safety nets, support for businesses, education, gender inclusion and youth empowerment, and rural-urban development, AbdulRazaq said.

The Governor said the administration is constructing 39 digital literacy centres across Kwara State in partnership with UBEC apart from the innovation hub which he said would also be inaugurated later this year.

AbdulRazaq also said the current public officers are making huge sacrifices in the service of the state, as the era of flamboyance is gone because of the need to rebuild the state and channel resources for the greater good.