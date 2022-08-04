Kwara TESCOM releases staff promotion letters

Following the approval of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that a promotion exercise is conducted for the state Teaching Service Commission Staff, the management of the Commission has commenced the issuance of promotion letters to the successful staff of the Commission with immediate effect.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar disclosed this in Ilorin at a press conference in his office on Thursday.

According to the Chairman, the issuance of the promotion letters was consequent upon the just concluded promotion interview for both the teaching and non-teaching staff.

He directed those affected to check for their names and date of collection as already circulated on their various platforms or visit the Commission for the necessary information.

He commended the state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq for correcting years of teachers’ neglect in the state by ensuring that they are all dully promoted.

Abubakar charged the newly promoted staff to show total commitment to duty and see their promotions as a call for higher responsibilities.