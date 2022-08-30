Nigeria

Two Kwara university students found dead in hostel

August 30, 2022
Two 200-level students of the Kwara State University (KWASU) in Malete Moro local government area have been found dead in their hostel room.

The lifeless bodies of Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi were found naked.

They were said to be lovebirds before their mysterious death.

They were writing the ongoing examinations when the incident happened.

A student, who confided in The Nation, said: “We suspect there are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the University and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But suspect it’s a case of poison.”

KWASU’s spokesperson, Hajia Saeedat Aliyu, said there was no official communication on the matter.

Kwara Police spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident with our correspondent.

He said: “The information was that the two of them were found dead inside their room and the police were alerted.

“Our officers pull down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. But investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

