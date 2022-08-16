Lagos agency holds discussion on procurement process flow

The Director General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, has said regular engagement by the agency with stakeholders would ensure a better understanding and synergy in the procurement process.

He said it would also facilitate project delivery to the citizenry at a faster rate.

Onafowote spoke while welcoming participants to the roundtable discussion organised by the agency to resolve observed divergent views and policies among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the fiscal aspect of the procurement process flow.

He said the programme was designed to ensure officials of affected MDAs understood what every other relevant office in the procurement fiscal regime did, so that areas constituting bottlenecks in the procurement process could be reviewed or eliminated.

At the end of the roundtable discussion, which featured five discussants, a 21-point communiqué highlighting what needed to be done to make the procurement process more seamless was issued by the participants.

The participants resolved that procurement process should be implemented prior to requesting for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval by MDAs, to avoid delay in project execution.

Participants at the event held in G.R.A., Ikeja, Lagos included accountants, internal auditors, budget and planning officers as well as procurement officers from the Ministry of Finance, State Treasury Office (STO), Office of Internal Audit, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, as well as the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency. The discussion was moderated by Mr. Akintunde Omomofe, a governance reform consultant with core experience in key areas of public financial management, including public procurement, finance and accounts, budgeting, revenue administration, audit reforms and human resource management.