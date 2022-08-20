Lagos APC chieftain Kemi Nelson’s burial details announced

The Yeyesewa of Lagos, Chief Titilola Olukemi Nelson, will be buried on Thursday, August 25 in Lagos following her passing on July 12, 2022.

An evening of songs and tributes will be held at the Haven, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, August 23, for the former executive director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund. The next day, there will also be a Christian wake at the Haven.

Nelson was once the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Job Creation, Women Affairs, and Poverty Alleviation. Before the news of her death, she was the only female member of the Governing Advisory Council of Lagos APC.