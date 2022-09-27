Lagos assures residents of speedy completion of Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos State Government has reassured residents along Lekki-Epe corridor of speedy completion of the ongoing rehabilitation and construction of Lekki-Epe Expressway being executed by the state government.

Speaking during the inspection of the ongoing project weekend, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the completion of the 18.5 kilometre-road from Epe junction to Eleko within a space of one and half years was a testament to the capacity of her ministry.

Aramide who sought the cooperation of residents and motorists while the project lasts, assured of speedy completion of the second phase of the road project which is about 16 kilometres.

“You will recollect that about two years ago, January 2020, the construction work on the road began after Mr. Governor’s flag off ceremony. The phase 1 which is about 18.5 kilometres was practically 95 per cent completed within the space of one and half years. All the street light poles have arrived and will be fixed very soon.

“Anybody coming from Epe junction down to Eleko will see the whole road transformed. The second phase starts from Eleko to Abraham Adesanya. As we go towards Lagos, the road gets busy, so the methodology we are going to use for this one will be different from the phase 1.

“We have decided to address Awoyaya to Eleko, but in doing this, certain areas are flat. So, we need to raise the road. The reason motorists are having difficulty moving is largely as a result of failure to comply with road signs.

“On my way to this inspection, I saw a lot of people driving one way while some were trying to overtake at a construction zone. This is a bad attitude and our people need to change. We appreciate the traffic management team but they need to do more.

“In this stretch of 16 kilometres from Eleko to Abraham Adesanya, we will have enough discharge points so that this road will last longer. We are having some setbacks due to rainy season but major work will commence by October.

“It is a mechanized process, the contractors have enough equipment and they are well mobilised. They will deliver a kilometre every month. They have demonstrated it before, it is about performance. They have delivered 18 kilometres in 18 months. These 16 kilometres stretch won’t be a big deal.”

On the durability of the road, Aramide said that they are aware of the kind of investment going on around Lekki-Epe axis, and the road is being constructed in such a way that it will stand the test of time.

“We have thought of investment coming to this area, and that is why the kind of pavement here is not the usual flexible one you will find anywhere. We also have provision for weight bridge, so that vehicle on this corridor will know that there is control.”