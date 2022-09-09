Lagos community begs governor on demolition of buildings

Residents of Abule Oluwa in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government of Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prevail on some officials to stop demolition of their buildings.

Counsel to the community, Ademola Olowoyeye, said 30 buildings were demolished by government agents on September 1, after being marked by officials of Ministry of Urban and Regional Planning.

Olowoyeye noted that on February 15, 2018, judgment was granted, affirming ownership of the land on the Oluwa Family.

Family head, Mr. Oluwa Nurudeen, said: “As head of the Oluwa community, I went to them and asked them where they came from, they said they were from Lagos State government.

‘’ I asked the reason for the demolition and they said it was the government that sent them. I made them understand that the land they’re destroying, in 2009, we went to court…

“In 2018, the court gave a judgement that favoured us and they registered the judgement in Alausa. They gave us the right to do anything on the land. From 2018, we have started building houses on it, but now September 1, 2022, Lagos State came to demolish our buildings,” he said.

Baale of the town, Adewale Oluwa, slammed the action of the officials.

“We have a judgment in our favour… It is unimaginable some people would hide under state powers to perpetrate illegality. We call on the governor to call these people to order and let no person disturb us again, “ he said.