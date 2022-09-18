Lagos diverts traffic at Maryland over link bridge construction

Lagos State Government has diverted traffic at Maryland/Mende Underpass from Tuesday, September 20.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the move is to ensure the construction of the Opebi/Ojota link bridge is not affected.

“In continuation of the Opebi/Ojota link bridge construction, the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic from Maryland/Mende Underpass from Tuesday 20th September 2022,” the statement read.

Assuring that alternative routes have been mapped out to ease movement during the course of the reconstruction of the underpass, the commissioner advised motorists to use the Ojota Interchange to connect Maryland and its environs.

Oladeinde also urged motorists heading to the inner streets of the axis to make use of Mobolaji Bank Anthony to access Emmanuel, Aderibigbe Shitta and Adeoye Adeyemi Streets, while those heading towards Mende and its environs can use Mende Street to link Ajose Street and connect Oki lane to continue their journey.

Similarly, the commissioner stated that the repairs of a section of the Lagos Bound lane at the Iyana Era/Badagry Expressway scheduled for September 17 have been postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances, adding that the new date will be communicated to the public.

He commended motorists for their patience and cooperation, reaffirming that personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to the affected routes to minimize inconveniences.

The state government also asked Lagos residents for cooperation as the gains of the ongoing projects will ameliorate the traffic challenges in the nation’s commercial capital.