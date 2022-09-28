Lagos exam board fixes date for BECE re-sit

The Lagos State Examinations Board has fixed October 6, 2022, as the new date for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) resit.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Earlier scheduled for Sept. 28, the examination has been postponed to the new date, according to the statement.

It, however, said that the resit would still take place in various designated centres across the state.

The statement said that the postponement became necessary to accommodate schools that had yet to register their candidates for the resit examination.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“The Board does not wish to deny the affected candidates the opportunity to take the examination,” it added.

It urged concerned principals to take note of the news and make the best use of the extended date to ensure that all affected candidates were duly carried along.