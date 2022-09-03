Lagos government directs schools to resume September 5

The Lagos State Government has directed all schools to begin the 2022/2023 academic year on September 5, 2022.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance of the state, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, on Saturday and made available to newsmen stated this.

It noted that this was as approved by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

The statement partly read, “All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for First Term on Monday September 5, 2022 as stated in the 2022/2023 Harmonised Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

“Students and school-based staff are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.”

The statement added that the academic calendar could be downloaded from the Lagos Education Quality Assurance website.