Lagos governor allays fears over ‘imminent attack’

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to ignore reports of imminent attack on Lagos, assuring that measures have been put in place to further protect Iives and property in the state the state.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance on Friday evening, while addressing the correspondents at the State House, Marina, after a security meeting with security operatives such as the Nigerian Police, the Navy, Army, Customs, Civil Defence, among others.

The governor, said he had read some news on social media about a threat of an impending attack on Lagos but urged residents to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

According to Sanwo-Olu; “In the last couple of days or weeks, there have been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I’ve had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives.

“I want to assure our citizens that we are on top of the matter. We felt there is a need to have this important extended security meeting.

“At the meeting, we received a comprehensive report on what the current security situations in the state are.

“We have come up with strategies and interventions but I want to assure our people that our security men are alive to their responsibility to ensure the security in the state is not compromised.

“Our advice to our citizens is to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties and to say something if they see something.

“Security is the duty of all. They should utilise all the security communication that is available.

“We want to assure you we are not unaware of all the concerns that have gone round. The security operatives have given all the assurances to continue to make Lagos safe for all.”