Lagos governor appoints new planning, urban development commissioner

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Tayo Bamgbose-Martins as the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Bamgbose-Martins replaces Idris Salako, who resigned from office on Monday over his inability to check the building collapses in the state, with the most recent, of a seven-Storey building in the Lekki area of the state in which about six lives were lost.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday at Alausa, Ikeja, adding that Bamgbose-Martins is coming in with a wealth of experience.

Omotoso said a formal statement will be issued in that regard.