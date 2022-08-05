Lagos launches whistle blowing facility to mitigate fraud, others

The Lagos State Government has launched a Whistle blowing Facility to ensure mitigate fraud and uphold transparency in business environment.

The Facility , which also aimed to build a speak up culture in the public, is to be piloted by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS.

Speaking at the launch of the facility today in Lagos, the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair said that the Facility does not only provide the avenue to report, but ensures credibility of reports through investigation, feedback and protection for such whistle-blower.

He said:”The Facility is expected to promote an enabling climate for employees and other relevant stakeholders to report wrongdoings, illegal actions or financial crimes noticed and or observed in LIRS administrative and operational activities, without fear of backlash.

“It would assist in evaluating and improving existing system and assess key practices necessary to create an effective speak-up culture.

“The engagement of independent assessors in this initiative is to ensure an objective and unbiased review of issues raised.

“It would also be used to design and build an improved system or serve as basis for internal selfassessment or external review.”