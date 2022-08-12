Nigeria

Lagos: Police arrest driver, guarantor for ‘stealing’ employer’s vehicle

August 12, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
A Nigerian police officer holds a bunch of handcuffs in Abuja on October 3, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun-Channels TV

A 41-year-old driver, Ortema Paul, and his guarantor, Iorfa Paul, have been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stealing their employer’s vehicle.

Ortema was arrested within the Ojodu axis of Lagos State while on his way to sell his employer’s 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup van for N20 million.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested on August 9, 2022, alongside his guarantor, Iorfa Paul, aged 40, and Ojo Solomon, aged 29, who was contracted to locate and disable the tracker in the vehicle.

The arrest was carried out following a swift investigation into the matter immediately after Ortema’s boss reported the case at the station.

Read Also:  Ogun first lady: ASUU strike not good for ailing economy

Confirming the arrests, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories