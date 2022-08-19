Lagos: Police confirm two dead in church stampede

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than two persons died after a stampede by worshippers at the Comfort Life Mission International Church in the metropolis on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

Hundeyin said that incident occurred at about 11am on Thursday at the church, located at 13/15, Ewenla Street, Pab Bus Stop, Ikotun, Lagos.

He said: “The police received a report that there was stampede during their congregational service at the church on Thursday.

“As a result of the stampede, five persons slumped and were rushed to Isolo General Hospital for treatment.

“A woman of about 45 years and a five-year-old girl, whose identities and address are unknown, died.

“The scene has been visited, corpses deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba for preservation.

“Investigation is in progress.”