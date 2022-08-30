CP: Lagos records two kidnap cases in six months

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has said that only two kidnap cases were recorded in Lagos in the past seven months.

He disclosed this at Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos, where he was hosted at a town hall meeting.

Addressing members of the premium family club earlier which he also belongs to, Alabi said: “For seven months now, we have had only two kidnapping cases. One was along the Festac Area and the other in Epe.

“For the past seven months, I can say that we have not been doing badly. But we are not there yet. That’s the fact. Lagos has been one of the most relatively peaceful states in the country. I am in a position to say this because I have the statistics. Daily, all the Commissioners of Police throughout the states are expected to render situation reports of the crime situation in their various commands to Force Headquarters and their zonal Commanders.

“Policing is not for Nigeria Police alone. It is everybody’s business. So, everybody must get involved.”

The President, Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Funmi Bamkole, thanked the Commissioner of Police for honouring the invitation to engage with members.