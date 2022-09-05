Lagos taskforce arrests ‘land grabbing syndicate’

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), on Sunday, said that it has arrested five land grabbing syndicate allegedly known for causing mayhem and disrupting developmental activities and construction in Ibeju-Lekki axis of the State.

The Agency said the suspects have been charged to court and remanded in Badagry Correctional Centre.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who disclosed this while giving reports about land grabbing activities in the state urged Lagosians to report such activities to the agency.

According to him, the suspects were arrested over the weekend, during an intense operation in the area.

He disclosed that the crime syndicate which comprises men and women have been known for terrorising legitimate property owners and occupants within Sango-Tedo, Lakowe, Abijo, and the entire environs of Ibeju Lekki.

He further disclosed that the “Omo-Oniles” as they are popularly called have received series of appeals and warnings from the State government to desist from carrying out their inhumane acts but it fell on deaf ears.

CSP Jejeloye said the ‘Omo-Oniles’ continued causing chaos within that axis, thus the need to round them up. He said, “Residents and victims of these land grabbers have laid series of complaints to the Taskforce which made us carry out our own investigation leading to warnings being issued to them.

“It is quite unfortunate that they feel untouchable and daring but with this actions carried out by us, they will learn to obey the laws of the State. There is no room for land grabbers in Lagos” Jejeloye stated.

CSP Jejeloye further disclosed that his officers encountered some resistance from the suspected land grabbers during the operation where some members of the syndicate shot at the operatives sporadically in order to dissuade them from carrying on but it was no match for the determination of the officers who were all out to correct the wrongs being perpetrated by the land grabbers.

“It was quite appalling that even women were amongst the individuals arrested and we found guns, charms and harmful weapons which they use to intimidate their victims were recovered from them.

They will be made to face the full wrath of the law and we will ensure that anyone found engaging in such a nefarious practice anywhere in the State is arrested and prosecuted.”

The Chairman of the Agency urged Lagosians to resist the urge to pay these land grabbers any form of money for properties which were legitimately purchased and report any incidents or activities by the grabbers to The Lagos State Taskforce which has one of its core responsibilities rooted in ensuring that activities of land grabbers in Lagos is completely stamped out.

He vowed to go after all other perpetrators within the State.