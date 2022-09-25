Lai Mohammed: Nigeria safe for investment

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is safe for investment and that one of the fastest ways to grow the global economy is to engage the youths through job creation in the tourism and creative sectors.

He made the declaration yesterday in Lagos while addressing journalists at the forthcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

The conference will be hosted by Nigeria at the National theatre Iganmu Lagos.

It will open on November 14th and end on 16th with the theme: UNWTO global conference on linking tourism, culture and creative industries; part ways recovery and inclusive development.

The minister said: “One of the pragmatic priority concerns of the UNWTO this year is to protect our heritage, work towards social, cultural and environmental sustainability. All these mean inclusive growth, creating more jobs for millions of people.”

He reassured that Nigeria is working tirelessly to combat terrorism there by making the society secure for investment.