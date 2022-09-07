LASEMA: Lagos records 30 collapse buildings in 7 months

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, yesterday, revealed that at least 30 collapsed buildings were recorded in various incidents which occurred between January and July 2022 in Lagos State.

To curb incidence of building collapse in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, announced resignation of his Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, barely 24 hours after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed on Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island area of the state.

The latest data was contained in a comprehensive recorded incident which happened during the period under review, released by Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, yesterday.

According to the data, out of the 973 emergency cases recorded across the metropolis, Alimosho council area topped the list of occurrence.

The building collapse incidents recorded, showed 24 total collapsed, six partial collapse, with one impending collapse.

Also, the highest recorded emergency incidents occurred in January, while April had the lowest.

The incidents subsequently, dropped in February with 155, while it peaked again in May and July with 160 and 140, respectively.

Alimosho recorded the highest with 145 cases and Badagry recording the lowest with just two emergency incidents out of the 20 recognized councils, along respective LCDAs.

Also, a total of 337 road accidents were recorded during the period under review.

Out of the figure, vehicle, fallen tanker and trailer, recorded: 303, 29, and 45, respectively.

Fire disasters recorded 103 cases with, outbreak, truck, and vehicle recording 93, 2 and 8 respectively, among other recorded emergencies during the period under review.