LASTMA bids farewell to five retiring traffic officers

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority pulled out five traffic officers who statutorily retired from the state civil service over the weekend.

The General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who disclosed that these five traffic officers all retired at the statutory age of 60 years in accordance with the Law, hailed them as “beautiful, diligent and committed traffic officers who served the Agency in various capacities.”

According to a statement signed by LASTMA Director, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, and made available to newsmen on Monday, Oreagba urged the retirees to always go for regular medical checkups and not to be extravagant in spending as the monthly salaries would no longer come in anymore.

“Think less not to be an agent of depression, interact with friends and be vigilant of fraudsters after collecting your entitlements,” the GM advised the retirees.

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of Lagos State Drivers Institute, Mrs Tiamiyu Afusat, advised those retired Traffic Officers to be closer to God.

On behalf of other retirees, Mr. Sauth Ayuba Olaniyi, thanked the Lagos State Government, particularly LASTMA for giving them the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the state via traffic management and control.

Other four retirees are Mr. Smith Hakeem Adekunle, 60, (Chief Law Enforcement Officer), Mr. Adegbuyi Olufemi Sunday, 60, (Law Superintendent Officer), Mr. Mohammed Nurudeen Ogunkola, 60, (Chief Law Enforcement Officer) and Mr. Matteau Gbadebo, 60.