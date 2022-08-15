LASTMA to deploy more bodycam for transparency in traffic management, enforcement

To increase the transparency of traffic management and enforcement, the Lagos State Government has issued more body cameras to the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel.

The information was contained in a press release signed by the Ministry of Transportation’s Public Relations Officer and made available to newsmen, stating that the bodycams were given over the weekend during the visit of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, to the LASTMA headquarters at Oshodi, for increased credibility and confidence in the delivery of effective traffic management and enforcement.

Explaning the reason for the redeployment of the devices, the Special Adviser stated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has introduced numerous technological innovations to address the State’s transport challenges, including the body camera, which has many benefits including accurate traffic management.

Expressing his optimism of the bodycam to be able to deliver authentic traffic law violation reports or complaints as the case may be, Giwa further assured that the bodycam will provide accurate validation of any tale rendered by both the Law Enforcement Officers and Motorists, adding that the pictorial evidences will also help in investigating complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists.

On the operation of the camera,, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, the LASTMA General Manager assured that LASTMA Officers have been duly trained on the usage and so are capable of handling the gadget adding that the camera would have a significant effect on deviant behavior on the road.

He further explained that the bodycam initiative is a win-win procedure for both the Law Enforcement Officers and Motorists as the regular arguments on traffic laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings.

A LASTMA Officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity at the gathering informed that what thrills Officers the most about the gadget is the fact that it provides another layer of security by dissuading would-be attackers from carrying out their heinous crimes knowing they would be captured by the bodycams.

It will be recalled that the Germany made body cameras which was launched in year 2021 by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have been found to work effectively for 12 hours without a blink, as the battery life span is strong and durable for the use of the Law Enforcement Officers.

While lauding the LASTMA Officers for their renewed commitment at ensuring the State continue to witness tremendous improved traffic management, the Transport Special Adviser thanked the entire LASTMA workforce for a warm welcome he received at the headquarters.