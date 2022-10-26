LASTMA: Scarcity of fuels not enough reason to block roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists queuing up for fuel at different filling stations thereby causing traffic gridlock to other road users to desist.
The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba said this today while deploying more officers of the authority on monitoring traffic around filling stations across the State.
According to the Director, of the Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, the GM warning and deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing up and waiting to buy fuel.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nigeria to raise salaries of president, governors, senate president, chief justice, others
- Court stops banks from releasing funds linked to Chinmark Group
- Court convicts ‘Mama Boko Haram’, others over N34 million fraud
- Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal Court says justices not targets of routine posting
- CAN demands investigation of Johnson Suleman’s assassination attempt￼
- NMA urges Muhammadu Buhari to curb flood menace
- Nigerian government inaugurates committee to review number of foreign missions
- Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu threat to national security, flight risk
- FRSC confirms 21 injured in Niger auto crash
- Nigerian government urged to declare state of emergency on health
Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queue up haphazardly and disrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations.
He urged petrol marketers to ensure that products are sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the right of other road users to free movement.
“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos”
“We want our roads to be free. We do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users in Lagos”
The General Manager reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of a seamless multi-modal transportation system in Lagos.
He, however, sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration yields positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well security of lives and property.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Nigerian government pledges support for national jailed in Dubai
- Peter Obi: Attack on Apostle Suleman underscores level of insecurity in Nigeria
- NAFDAC raises alarm over suspected fake Augmentin
- Nigerians in Russia law-abiding, contributing to economy – envoy
- Anambra governor cautions communities against violence, bloodshed
- Britain warns nationals over possible attack in Abuja
- Senior lawyer blames Nigerian governors for snag in constitutional amendment
- Apostle Suleman denies chasing away families of attack victims
- Mike Ozekhome: Nnamdi Kanu’s release ‘ll bring peace not unrest
- Former minister Solomon Dalung loses son aged 33