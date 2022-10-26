LASTMA: Scarcity of fuels not enough reason to block roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists queuing up for fuel at different filling stations thereby causing traffic gridlock to other road users to desist.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba said this today while deploying more officers of the authority on monitoring traffic around filling stations across the State.

According to the Director, of the Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, the GM warning and deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing up and waiting to buy fuel.

Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queue up haphazardly and disrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations.

He urged petrol marketers to ensure that products are sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the right of other road users to free movement.

“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos”

“We want our roads to be free. We do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users in Lagos”

The General Manager reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of a seamless multi-modal transportation system in Lagos.

He, however, sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration yields positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well security of lives and property.