LASTMA summons officials for driving ‘one-way’

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has summoned its officials who were filmed driving against traffic, an act popularly known as ‘one-way’.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Saturday while reacting to the viral video from a Twitter user, identified as Adedapo.

In the video, the tweep was furious that the LASTMA vehicle drove ‘one-way’ despite state’s traffic laws, revealing that there were three operatives in the vehicle.

Reacting to the viral video on Twitter, Hundeyin tweeted, “Citizen arrest + invective = good job; Police arrest + invective = harassment, unprofessionalism. Double standards, I guess. While we commence investigation into this, please call out @followlastma.”

Giving an update on the situation, Hundeyin added, “I have contacted LASTMA authorities and the head of the Police unit with LASTMA.

“I can confirm that internal investigation has begun. This will not be swept under the carpet. We appreciate citizen reportage.

“I just got confirmation that the entire team has been identified and summoned to @followlastma headquarters. Updates will follow.”

This comes two days after the Lagos State Government auctioned seized and abandoned cars, which unleashed a flurry of reactions.

Emotions ran high on Thursday as abandoned and forfeited vehicles were auctioned by the Lagos State Government at the Task Force Yard, Ikeja.

Some of those who attended the public sale included drivers whose vehicles were seized for disobeying traffic laws.

The event was filled with different dramas from bidders and businessmen who came solely for business purposes.