LAUTECH has not resumed – registrar

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, has denied issuing any statement purportedly announcing the resumption of academic activities on August 18, 2022.

It said the resumption statement, which had gone viral, was said to have been signed by the Institution’s Registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye.

It however said the statement did not emanate from the University Management.

A statement by the spokesman for the institution, Lekan Fadeyi, urged members of the public, especially parents, staff and students to allow the leadership of the University conclude the ongoing efforts at resolving issues militating against the resumption of academic activities after which authentic information will be issued.