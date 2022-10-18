Lawmaker’s police escort shot dead by colleague in Abia

A Police Inspector attached to the member representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency, in the Abia State House of Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe, identified as Ugwor Samuel, has been shot dead in Umuahia.

Sources told Vanguard that the policeman was shot dead by his colleague, Inspector Atule Benedict, also attached to the lawmaker.

Vanguard gathered that there was a disagreement between the two policemen during which Atule allegedly shot his colleague.

The killer policeman was said to have resisted efforts by other policemen in the team to disarm him as he went berserk and threatened to kill more policemen.

The killer policeman was later said to have escaped to an unknown destination with his AK-47 rifle.

According to a source,“There was a disagreement between the two policemen, nobody knew the cause of the disagreement. Inspector Atule pulled his gun and shot his colleague. He threatened to shoot more policemen and resisted efforts to disarm him by other policemen in the team.

“The Inspector died before he could get medical attention. The killer policeman also escaped arrest, but we heard he later handed himself over to the police.”

The remains of the late policeman have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia mortuary.

The suspect later handed himself over to State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Umuahia, where he is currently detained.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation has commenced as the killer police are being detained.

“It’s quite unfortunate and discreditable. The policemen are from SPU Base 15 Anambra State but are attached to Ginger Onwusibe. The erring policeman is in custody while the deceased is in the morgue. The case is under investigation by State CID Umuahia.”