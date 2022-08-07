Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo charges NBA to address decline in legal practice

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has reiterated his call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take deliberate steps to check the decline in legal practice standards in the country.

He spoke on Saturday while granting audience to a delegation of the NBA Women Forum, Bayelsa Chapter, led by its Chairperson, Barrister Dise Sheila Ogbise, at Government House in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, expressed concern that the reputation and public image of the legal profession was being eroded by the conduct of some lawyers.

The Deputy Governor, who is a lawyer, particularly charged all organs of the NBA to play a pivotal role in promoting professional standards for which the legal profession is known, warning that if urgent measures were not taken, the profession would be worst for it.

Ewhrudjakpo challenged the NBA to come up with a framework that would make it mandatory for young lawyers freshly called to bar to be under the tutelage of more experienced practitioners for a specific number of years before they are given the silk.

He assured them that government would look into their request for support to acquire an office accommodation, and sponsorship of their members to attend the 2022 Annual NBA Conference in Lagos.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Lead of the NBA Women Forum, Barrister Dise Sheila Ogbise, thanked the state government for its good disposition towards female lawyers in the state.

The NBA Women Forum Yenagoa branch facilitator, Barrister Douye Ebiokpo-Kemebigha, and her Sagbama counterpart, Barrister Ebiere Ekpese, were part of the delegation.

The highlights of the visit included the presentation of an award of excellence on the Deputy Governor by the State Lead of the NBA Women Forum, Barrister Dise Sheila Ogbise.