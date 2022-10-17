Lawyer begs Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu, discharge him from all criminal charges

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged the incarcerated leader to be released.

Recall that an Appeal Court, in Abuja for discharged Kanu last week, however, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed Kanu had not been acquitted as there are other cases against him.

Ejimakor in statement urged the international community to intervene in persuading Nigeria to comply with the court order which discharged Kanu.

He wrote: “Following the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu last year, John Campbell, the former US Ambassador to Nigeria cautioned in a tweet that Nigeria cannot afford any more ‘mishandling’ of the matter of Nnamdi Kanu for the sake of safety and security of the nation.

“Nigeria’s disobedience of a 2018 decision of a continental tribunal on Kanu was the first ‘mishandling’. The extraordinary rendition was the second. Putting Kanu on trial was the third. Disobeying the United Nations was the fourth. And the likelihood of disobeying the judgment of the Court of Appeal will be the fifth.

“Nigerians of means and influence, and the international community to intervene in persuading Nigeria to promptly comply with the court order which discharged Kanu from all the criminal charges pending against him.”