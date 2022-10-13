Lekki Gardens boss Richard Nyong receives OON award

As part of the line-up of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) conferred several ranks of National Honours on distinguished Nigerians for their meritorious acts of service to the nation.

The event which took place on the 11th of October 2022 at the International Conference Centre Abuja, was attended by President Buhari, top industry heads, dignitaries, the press, and all notable recipients of this year’s awards or their representatives.

Among the recipients was Richard Nyong, Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate who was awarded Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The investiture ceremony was in recognition of his unwavering commitment and contributions to the growth and development of not just the people around him, but the nation.

Richard, through his visionary leadership at Lekki Gardens, has contributed a huge quota in making housing more affordable to Nigerians. His portfolio has also created multiple avenues for Nigerians to invest and generate wealth.

Other notable recipients include The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, David Nweze Umahi (Executive Governor, Ebonyi state), Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, amongst others.

These outstanding Nigerians have been breaking ground in the fields of business and philanthropy.