Leukemia patient seeks N65 million for bone marrow transplant

Since Idris Abiodun Bakare was diagnosed with Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia – a cancer of the bone marrow and blood, life has taken a turn for the worse for him and his family.

The 43-year-old man has been running from pillar to post seeking respite. He has gone from Ikorodu General Hospital to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and then on reference to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile Ife.

A medical report from the OAUTHC signed by Prof N.O. Akinola, a Consultant Hematologist and Dr A. Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, noted that Idris presented to the Hematology Outpatient department of the hospital in August 2019 having been referred from LASUTH for management of chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Following a series of interventions and treatments, his condition was managed until August 2022.

Lamenting his plight, Bakare said he experiences constant fever, pains, weakness, and fatigue.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

‘It started with regular feverish feelings and general weakness of my body system. Prior to this time, I had never been sick nor admitted to any hospital. When the symptoms started manifesting, I didn’t initially pay attention to it till I one day fell while ironing my clothes. Before then, I only took some time off my small business to relax at home. However, after the fall incident, I decided to visit the hospital because I experienced it more than once,” Bakare explained.

He ran a series of tests at Ikorodu General Hospital but was referred for more comprehensive tests at LASUTH. It was after one of the tests at LASUTH that the results showed his spleen was enlarged. The clinical summary and diagnosis of a second test confirmed Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia. He is also hepatitis B positive.

Bakare explained that since 2020 when he was diagnosed with the disease, he has been in and out of the hospital and had been living on a series of drugs that are either scarce or too expensive. One drug costs close to N2 million per two to four weeks of treatment.

He also has to constantly undergo a series of expensive tests One that he did recently cost N50,000:00.

According to him, the doctors have affirmed that the disease is now treatment-resistant and the only option is to be flown abroad for a bone marrow transplant.

If you are touched, kindly send your donations to Bakare Idris Abiodun, 0646851916 FCMB, or call 08084066173, 07014553165.