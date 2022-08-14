Benue People of Conscience (B-POC) have accused the Federal Government (FG) of double-standard over the intention of the Benue State Government to collect a ₦41 billion loan facility to pay workers’ salaries and pensioners in the state.

It argued that whereas the FG was collecting loans to solve some of their needs, including debt servicing, it was hindering other states, particularly, Benue from accessing loan to pay workers’ emoluments.

The group made the allegation in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of B-POC, John Orshio and Tersoo Iorbee respectively.

B-POC insisted that the FG which has squandered money from the Excess Crude Account and was borrowing heavily, has no basis to be an impediment to others who want to do same to service some critical areas of need.

It stated that “Recently, we read with dismay reasons advanced by persons, as to why the Federal Government should not allow Benue State Government to access a loan facility of N41.39 billion approved by the Benue State House of Assembly to pay pensions and workers’ emoluments.

“We have seen other theatrics that have played out as part of efforts to frustrate the State Government on other issues as well, but we do not want to go into all that for now.

“However, we would like to state the facts and let the people know that very soon, it would be near impossible for most State Governments in the country, including Benue to pay workers’ salaries without borrowing.

“Some persons have argued that the Benue State Government and indeed, Governor Samuel Ortom should not be allowed to access the loan because he has mismanaged resources earlier made available to Benue.

“But when we talk of mismanagement of resources, who has mismanaged resources like the Federal Government?

“Based on facts on our hands, we know that the Federal Government is even borrowing money to service some of its needs, including debt repayment after squandering funds from the Excess Crude Account.

“For instance, when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015, it inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan, Excess Crude Account worth about $2.2 billion.

“However, as we speak, less than 8 years down the line and as at today we have slightly above $376,000 in that Account, which represents less than half a billion dollars left in the Account and the Federal Government is still borrowing.”

B-POC further stated that “Even as we speak, Nigeria is generating about N1.6 trillion, monthly, while it is spending about N1.9 trillion to service debts. The meaning of this is that the balance of N300 billion is being borrowed to service debts.

“It would also shock you to know that our Excess Reserve is fast depleting. A cursory look would show you that if we continue our spendings the way we are currently going as a nation, before the end of the year 2022, Nigeria will be stone broke.

“The situation where some persons would want to glorify the Federal Government and make it look like they are doing well without borrowing is sycophancy of the highest order.

“That is why we are so shocked, when someone calls on the Federal Government to stop Benue from accessing the loan facility as if the Federal Government were some sort of saint.

“We believe such calls are only aimed at further impoverishing the people,. particularly workers and pensioners because, someone, somewhere, wants to score some cheap political goals and discredit the Governor Samuel Ortom administration.

“But we wish to leave you with this proverb in pidgin English that says, “if you throw stone for market you know whether your mama, papa, brother or sister or somebody you know dey there? Na him be say he way do man, do himself.”

“The implication of this proverb is that in an attempt by some persons to paint Governor Ortom black and discredit him, they are invariably hurting the same people whom they are claiming to protect.”

The group therefore counselled that “This politics about whether or not the Governor Ortom administration should be allowed to borrow or not should be laid to rest, since the Federal Government is also borrowing to cater for its needs, the same way Benue or any other State in the Federation should be allowed to do same.

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

“But, we want to state categorically that whether Benue is allowed to borrow or not, let us watch; between now and the end of 2022, more states would be compelled to borrow to pay salaries and there will be nothing the Federal Government would do to prevent it”, the group declared.