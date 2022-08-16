Mai Mala Buni decorates ADC with new rank

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, assisted by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Zannah Ibrahim, today decorated his Aide-De-Camp, DSP Hassan M. Misau, with his new rank of Superintendent of Police.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press Affairs and Media said that Governor Buni congratulated the ADC charged him to remain committed to duty, saying, much is expected of him with the new rank.

“You should execute your duties creditably well to reflect your new rank and to justify the elevation” he said.

On his part, the DIG said the new rank comes with additional responsibilities of dedication to duty.

He charged the ADC to remain committed to his duties and to always be a good ambassador of the police.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Bala Ciroma and Commissioner of Police Mohammed Dankwara, witnessed the decoration of the ADC.