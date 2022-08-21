Man impregnates 14-year-old daughter, invites five others to have sex with her

A man, Amoda Bola, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly impregnating his own daughter.

The 49-year-old man, who was arrested on August 17, 2022, also invited five others to have sex with his daughter.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Bola was arrested for impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect, a resident of Idi Oro Street, Ode Remo, Ogun State, was arrested following a complaint received from the victim, who reported at Ode Remo Divisional Police Headquarters that her father with whom she has been living with for some years now has been having carnal knowledge of her.

She stated further that her father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with her, after which the men will pay him money.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode Remo Division, CSP Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect, who first denied the allegations, later confessed when the victim confronted him.

His confession led to the arrest of five others who have slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father.

The other suspects are Ahmed Ogunkoya, 30; Muyiwa Adeoye, 48; David Sunday Solaja, 69; Emmanuel Olusanya, 50; and Joshua Olaniran, 50.

All the suspects have confessed having carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl and paid money to the father.

The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back and been living with with him, was practically turned into a prostitute by her father, Oyeyemi said in a statement on Sunday.

He said she has been taken to the State Hospital in Isara Remo, where it was confirmed that she was pregnant.

The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy been the only person who slept with her within the period she got pregnant.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.