Mao Ohuabunwa: Abia North now very unsafe

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has again decried the worsening insecurity in Abia North senatorial district.

The former ECOWAS Parliament leader, who was reacting to the abduction of the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO in charge of Umunneochi Local Government Area, DSP Dickson, on Thursday, said time had come for a drastic measure to be taken by the Federal Government to curb the menace.

He recalled that the incident is coming less than two weeks after bandits blocked the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway between Leru and Ihube Okigwe border; and another incident bandits attacked a family at Lomara Isuochi.

Senator Ohuabunwa, therefore , called on President Muhamnadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, to take actions to restore security in Abia North.

Ohuabunwa who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, urged him to deploy tactical security personnel to Abia North to smoke out the masterminds of the menacing insecurity in the zone.

The former Leader House of Representatives said time had come for a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to be deployed to Abia North to personally coordinate the fight against insecurity in the area.

Ohuabunwa told the Federal Government to do something urgently to curb the menace, otherwise the people might be tempted to resort to self defense.

Senator Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate expressed urged communities in the zone to revive their local vigilantes and remain at alert.

” Things are getting out of control. We won’t accept this anymore. If a DCO can be Kidnapped, the it simply means that nobody is safe anymore”.

Senator Ohuabunwa appealed to the abductors of the DCO to please release him so he could be re-united to his family.