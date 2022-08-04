MAPOLY expels, suspends 90 students for exam malpractice

The authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have expelled and suspended 90 students for examination misconduct.

The Acting Rector of MAPOLY, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, disclosed this during the Matriculation and Oath-Taking Ceremony held on Thursday.

Odedeji said while 30 of the students were summarily expelled, 60 others were suspended by the management.

Odedeji stated that the management of the polytechnic frowned at any anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations and others, which he said they have sworn against.

He said, “Your primary aim on this campus is to obtain a certificate which will help you achieve in life.

“Be informed that the management frowns at some anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations which you have sworn against today.

”The Polytechnic recently expelled 30 students and suspended another 60 students for examination misconduct”.

While rolling out rules , Odedeji said students are not allowed to enter the school premises with cars that have tinted glasses, as he also warned them on their use of commercial motorcycles.

He said, “Some people have a penchant for tinted vehicles. But for the security of our staff and students, they are not allowed to gain access into our campus.

“We have also made efforts to register the motorcycle operations at the gate to ensure those that carry our students are known to us.

“I will only advise you not to take motorcycles on a long distance if you must take it at all.

“As fresh students, know those who you associate with. Refuse any unsolicited assistance from any quarter. Run away from anything that is capable of dragging the name of the Institution and your families to the mud.

“Rather, invest your energy in positive and productive works that will write your name in gold.”

Odedeji, who boasted that the polytechnic has over 100 lecturers with PhD, charged the matriculating students to take advantage of the facilities available for their educational attainment.