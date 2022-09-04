CAN: Matthew Kukah an apostle of good governance

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva, on Sunday, described the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Hassan Kukah, as an apostle of good governance worthy to be emulated by all Nigerians.

The CAN chairman who stated this while identifying with the Bishop on his 70th birthday anniversary noted that Bishop Kukah has remained courageous in telling the truth to power whenever he notices a deviation.

Leva described Kukah as a focused, selfless and detribalised Nigerian who is committed to the corporate existence of Nigeria even as he noted that the 70 years of Bishop Kukah are beneficial to all Nigerians.

The Benue CAN boss expressed confidence that God would protect the cleric to live long enough to contribute more in bringing about good governance.

“Kukah is one Nigerian with conscience. He is one Nigerian with the interest of the country at heart. A Nigerian whose concern is to have a united and peaceful Nigeria. Indeed, his patriotism can only be likened to Nigerian nationalists of yester years.

“All Nigerians have come to terms with what Kukah has been talking about which revolves around insecurity and poor governance.

Leva posited that only a thousand Kukahs could change the fortune of this country such that Nigeria would become a haven and would be more attractive to other nationalities.

The cleric urged Bishop Kukah not to give up as according to him, all patriotic Nigerians were behind him and that God would certainly intervene to make things better for the country.

Leva who lamented that the evil men were targeting the clergy and only prayers would save the situation, therefore called on the Christians to intensify prayers for Kukah and the clergies generally,