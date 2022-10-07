Maulud: Muhammadu Buhari urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s fairness

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, urged the Muslim Umah to emulate the humility, justice and fairness of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The best way to honour him is to follow his good examples…the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness,” Buhari said in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Maulud to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

The President’s Maulud message is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘Maulud: President Buhari urges Muslims to imbibe the noble virtues of Prophet Muhammad.’

According to Shehu, Buhari urged Muslims to “practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad” saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.”

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He also explained that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.”

According to Buhari, “the Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance” as he demonstrated “a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.”

He added that “honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples.”

Buhari also called on all Nigerians to join the government in on-going efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; to increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and to show love and understanding for one another.

“He also urged politicians, in this season of elections, to avoid using expletives and cuss words, and to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents,” the statement read.

The President, again, promised to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.