Measles: Bauchi targets 1 million children for vaccination

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency says it will commence a statewide measles campaign targeting no fewer than one million children under five years in 20 Local Government Area Councils of the state.
The State Health Educator in the agency, Mr Ridadu Mohammed, stated this in Bauchi on Monday.
He said that the exercise would begin on Oct. 20.
Mohammed said that 1,752 teams would be deployed for the exercise to man both fixed and temporary posts.
According to him, the measles campaign will target ages nine to 59 months.
The health educator said that Men-Afri would be administered to children from 10 to 11 years and COVID-19 vaccination would be part of the campaign.
“Birth registration will be integrated; COVID-19 first and booster doses files would be available for eligible persons,’’ he said.
Mohammed said that the campaign would last for seven days.
He called on parents to avail their children of the mass exercise.