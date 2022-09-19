Ex-MEND warlord: Those kicking against Tompolo’s contract want crisis in Niger Delta

Defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, have accused those attacking the surveillance job awarded to Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, of allegedly trying to fuel ethnic crisis in Niger Delta.

Describing them as enemies of the region former warlord of MEND and Chairman MADND, Mr Josiah Oyakonghan aka Commander Oyimi, also enjoined Ijaw kicking against the job to allow peace reign, adding that they should all work for the success of the surveillance job awarded to Tompolo.

“Today is Tompolo; tomorrow can be your turn and others will give you the unflinching support to succeed. Let love leads”

He said it was not correct to say that Tompolo was awarded the job because he was an ex militant , stressing that he went through due process to get the job.

“In any case Tompolo did not win the contract because he was a former warlord. Tompolo as a Nigerian followed the Public Procurement Act, and FG in their wisdom ascertained that he has the capacity to deliver on this very lofty task. “

“Assuming, that he was given the contract as a former warlord, fighting for the emancipation of the Niger Delta, would there be any need for alarm? How many have sacrificed the way Tompolo has sacrificed for peace, progress and stability of the region? Can these ethnic bigots name names of any warlords in their ethnic nationalities? Also, can they mention any of their towns, villages or communities that were set ablaze as a result of the Niger Delta struggle? “

“We are angry and those bigots, it is better they leave Tompolo in peace.”