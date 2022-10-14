Mike Ozekhome: Nnamdi Kanu should be allowed to go home

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome, on Thursday argued that Nnamdi Kanu should be released immediately after his discharge by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.
The court earlier had discharged Kanu, ruling that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.
Speaking on Channels TV, Ozekhome said Kanu should be released for peace to reign in the country.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- NDE flags off transformation training scheme for 50 youths in Bauchi
- Catholic bishop bans priests from priestly duties over insubordination
- Bayelsa governor approved N450m for displaced flood victims
- World Bank sanctions 35 firms, individuals
- Olusegun Obasanjo: FUNAAB has been managed well
- 2023: CJN asks politicians to allow judiciary function without pressure
- Strike: Court grants ASUU conditional leave to appeal
- Minister: Germany to return 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
- Olu of Warri: National award depicts recovery, progress for Itsekiri people
- Official: Abia government committed to checking flood in Ariaria market
“What it (the ruling) means is that Nnamdi Kanu was discharged today,” Ozekhome said. “That means he is a free man.
“And he should be allowed to go home tomorrow by the time we get a certified true copy of the judgment, we serve it to the Office of the Attorney-General and the DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu go. Let my people go.”